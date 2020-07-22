99-year-old Prince Philip transfers his military duties to Duchess of Cornwall

London - Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, handed over a ceremonial military role on Wednesday to his daughter-in-law, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Philip, 99, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has attended few engagements since announcing his retirement from most public duties in May 2017.

His rare appearance on Wednesday was to pass his role as colonel-in-chief of the rifles regiment, which he has held for nearly 70 years, to Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles.

Philip completed his part of the handover ceremony in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the queen's main residence outside London, while Camilla was at her home in Highgrove House, about 160 kilometres away.

Britain's Prince Philip flanked by Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes inspects buglers during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle. Picture: Adrian Dennis/Pool via Reuters

Philip had been the ceremonial head of the Rifles, now Britain's largest army regiment, and its predecessors since 1953, the royal family said.