As billions of people mourn the death of Pope Francis, a South African woman who was among a few thousand to witness the pope’s final goodbye on Easter Sunday, said seeing the church leader in the flesh was a dream come true. Event manager Genevieve, who recently moved to Rome to study her international masters, was in the crowd at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City as Pope Francis made his last public appearance, waving goodbye to a strong crowd.

"I have travelled to Rome and St Peters Square for several years in hope of seeing the Pope and receiving his blessing. Yesterday, on Easter Sunday as well as it being the celebratory Jubilee year, we received the great honour to have Papa come out despite him not being well and graciously gift us with his blessing which is a testament of his devotion and resilience," she said. Fatty said the pope's final message was exceptionally powerful, elegantly presented, and deeply affecting, serving as a call to all to unite and strive towards a common peace. Farry expressed gratitude for being in his presence. The event was additionally significant since she enjoyed it with both a long-time friend and new friends.

"It was an emotional and peaceful renewing experience that I felt. Being that I have left my home, in South Africa for a new journey in Rome, it was a reassuring feeling that everything is going to be okay with his blessing. “Grazie Mille Papa, may you rest eternally in perfect peace." Fairy has described the atmosphere at the square as peaceful, despite there being over 50,000 people.