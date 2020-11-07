’A stalwart friend’: World leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

London - Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation. Following are reactions from world leaders: (statements or tweets unless otherwise stated) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU "On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage." "I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN

"I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States. Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden's election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America."

"Joe Biden has always been a stalwart friend and supporter of Ireland, including of the prosperity, stability and opportunity made possible by the Good Friday Agreement, to which he has pledged his ongoing steadfast support."

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

"We look forward to working with the next U.S. administration. We want to invest in our cooperation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER OLAF SCHOLZ

"Congratulations, Mr President-Elect. Now there is a chance for a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The U.S. remains Europe's most important and closest partner."

PETER BEYER, GERMAN GOVERNMENT'S TRANS-ATLANTIC COORDINATOR, TOLD REUTERS

"We will have a US President who is interested in Europe and doesn't want to set us against each other."

SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER ARANCHA GONZALEZ LAYA

"Record citizen participation, strong institutions and a President-elect @JoeBiden with a first woman to ever hold the position of Vice-President @KamalaHarris. Looking foward to working together"

GREEK PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS

"Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger."

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISSI

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the US presidency, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

"The President stressed the aspiration for cooperation and joint action to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and the United States, in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples," the statement added.

PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA OF POLAND

Poland's President Andrzej Duda congratulated Joe Biden for running "a successful presidential campaign".

Duda added Poland, one of Washington's closest allies under President Donald Trump, was determined to maintain a "high-level, high-quality ... partnership" with the United States.