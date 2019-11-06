Wellington - The lawyer of a man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane in the New Zealand city of Auckland last year told the court on Wednesday that the victim died during consensual sex gone wrong, local media reported.
Defence lawyer Ian Brookie said the 21-year-old's death happened as an "unforeseen and unintended consequence" of a "perfectly ordinary" consensual casual sexual encounter between two young people, Radio New Zealand reported.
According to Radio New Zealand, Prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said that Millane's death was caused by sustained pressure to her neck.
The 27-year-old accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had met the victim through the dating app Tinder on December 2, 2018.
He is said to have used Google to look up ways of getting rid of a body and watched porn in the early hours of December 3.