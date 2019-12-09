Madrid - Youths from developing countries are concerned about the planet's future and their respective governments' inadequacy at combating climate change.
The announcement was made by activists from the Americas, Africa and Asia during a press conference on Monday at the United Climate Change Conference - COP25 - in Madrid, Spain.
The youngsters shared their fears about the extreme weather patterns and pollution damaging their home countries and continents.
National leaders have been heavily criticised at this year's COP25 for the insufficient mitigation and adaption measures in place to fight climate change.
Nakabuye Flavia, a student from Uganda, described the lack of climate action as "environmental racism".