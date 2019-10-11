London - An actress and model who launched an ‘animalistic’ attack on a woman after a day at the races sacked her barrister in court for saying she ‘looked a million dollars’.
Eliza Peereboom, 23, bit the victim’s leg so badly she needed a tetanus jab as they travelled home from Newbury Racecourse .
She was found guilty of assault by beating and was due to be sentenced this week – but proceedings had to be halted after she sacked her lawyer Thomas Quinton.
Peereboom took exception to Mr Quinton’s comment as she appeared at Reading Crown Court in sunglasses, high heels and smart clothes, the hearing was told.