KABUL - Afghanistan's incumbent President, Ashraf Ghani, won a slim majority of votes in a September 28 election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday, in a poll that plunged the country into political uncertainty.
The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said the total turnout in the presidential election, which was marred by allegations of massive fraud, was 1.9 million with Ghani securing 50.64%, enough to win the first round of voting.
IEC head Hawa Alam Nuristani said in a press conference in Kabul that outcome could change after final results and was subject to a review by the election complaints commission.
If a review showed Ghani's vote falling below 50% and no other candidate with a majority, a second round of voting would be held, she said.
Ghani's top challenger Abdullah Abdullah, who currently shares power with him in an awkward unity government, finished second with 39.52% of the vote, according to tally announced by the IEC.