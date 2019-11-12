Kabul - The Afghan government said on Tuesday that it would conditionally release three key Taliban prisoners including the younger brother of Sirajjuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani network and deputy head of the Taliban militants.
The prisoners, including Anas Haqqani, will be released from Bagram prison, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a press conference, saying the decision was "difficult but important."
Other key Taliban members being released, according to Ghani, were Abdul Rashid and Mali Khan.
The Haqqani network tries to maintain its own identity within the Afghan Taliban, according to experts, but is now considered an integral part of the militant group.
The network is responsible for some of the most gruesome attacks in Afghanistan including the truck bombing near the German embassy in Kabul that left at least 90 people dead and several hundred injured.