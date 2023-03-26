Africa marks 10-year anniversary of President Xi’s four-point proposal

March 25, 2023 marks the 10th anniversary since Chinese President Xi Jinping made the four-point proposal in Africa. While delivering his speech in Tanzania, President Xi Jinping proposed the policy concept of “Sincerity, Real Outcomes, Affinity and Good Faith” towards Africa, pointing out the direction for the development of China-Africa relations in the new era.

The friendship between the China and Africa has grown stronger by the day over the past 10 years, as a result of successful cooperation between African countries and Chinese people in a variety of fields.