African and European Union leaders prepare for summit in Brussels

Cape Town – Leaders from the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) will meet at their sixth summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss strengthening their partnership. According to the European Council’s official website, the summit will provide a unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership based on trust and clear understanding of mutual interest.

With the aim of launching an Africa-Europe investment package considering various challenges such as the health crisis, as well as climate change, the respective leaders will discuss how the two continents will build “greater prosperity”. “They should also be talking about tools and solutions to promote stability and security through a renewed peace and security architecture,” read the statement. It further stated that a series of thematic round tables will also be organised where debates will take place around topics that include growth financing, education, culture, energy transition, agriculture and sustainable development.

While EU and AU heads of state or government officials will be participating in the round tables, a selected group of external guests who are experts in their respective fields will also be in attendance. Activist Fernando Morales from the Cartoons For Change global initiative that uses cartoonists, illustrators, animators and creative professionals to eradicate child labor and exploitation is currently at the European Parliament where leaders have already begun discussions around the relations between the EU and Africa. "I am here to work on the campaign to address the world with Cartoons For Change together with members of the European Parliament from across the political spectrum to defend the right of girls and boys to education," Morales said.