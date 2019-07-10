A SpiceJet technician was killed when the flaps covering an aircraft’s main landing gear accidentally closed on him during maintenance work, an airline statement said. File picture: Mustafa Quraishi/AP

New Delhi - A technician was crushed to death in the landing gear flaps of an aircraft while carrying out regular maintenance work at Kolkata Airport in eastern India. Rohit Pandey, 23, was working on SpiceJet's Canadian-made Bombardier Q400 turboprop plane early Wednesday when the accident took place.

"Inadvertently, the main landing gear hydraulic door closed and he got stuck in between the hydraulic door flaps," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"The hydraulic doors were broken to rescue Mr Pandey but he was declared dead," said the Indian airline.

Police in Kolkata registered a case of "unnatural death" and were investigating how the door shut accidentally, local media reported citing airport officials.

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate of Civil Aviation, ordered a separate inquiry into the accident, the reports said.

dpa