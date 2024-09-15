AK47 wielding gunman arrested after attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his golf course

The FBI said Sunday that a shooting near Donald Trump's golf course "appears to be an attempted assassination" of the Republican US presidential candidate. "The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump," it said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Law enforcement authorities reported that a man brandished an "AK-style" firearm at a golf club where former President Donald Trump was present. The United States Secret Service agents responded by firing at the individual, causing him to drop the weapon before fleeing the scene in a sports utility vehicle. Following a brief pursuit, law enforcement apprehended the suspect in a neighbouring county.

JUST ANNOUNCED: President Trump is confirmed safe after shots fired near Trump National Golf Club at West Palm Beach. Pray for President Trump! Pray for Trump! Protect President Trump!



An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. A suspect has reportedly… pic.twitter.com/zrcg5tX2Mv — Ape𝕏 (@CubanOnlyTrump) September 15, 2024 No injuries were reported during the incident, and an "AK-style" firearm was later found abandoned near the golf course. This incident occurred just two months after a separate assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

On that occasion, Trump narrowly escaped harm when a bullet grazed his head after he moved slightly to the side. Authorities have launched an investigation into the latest episode, with further details expected to emerge as the probe continues. This is a developing story