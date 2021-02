All migrants living in UK eligible for Covid-19 vaccine

London - Migrants living in Britain will be eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccines regardless of whether they have the legal right to live and work in the country, the government said on Monday, adding that getting the shot would not trigger immigration checks.

The Daily Mail newspaper has reported that those living in Britain who entered the country illegally would be encouraged to register with their local doctor so they could be vaccinated when their turn comes.

Asked about that report, which described the policy as an "amnesty", a government spokeswoman said: "Coronavirus vaccines will be offered to everyone living in the UK free of charge, regardless of immigration status.

"Those registered with a GP (General Practitioner) are being contacted at the earliest opportunity and we are working closely with partners and external organisations to contact those who are not registered with a GP to ensure they are also offered the vaccine."

The government said patients undergoing vaccinations, treatment or testing for the coronavirus were not subject to immigration status checks.