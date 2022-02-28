Amazon launches solar plant in South Africa

The tech giant have set up a 10-megawatt solar plant in the Northern Cape Province which is thought generate to 28,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy per year, which is equal to the yearly amount of electricity consumed by over 8,000 homes in South Africa

Nat Sahlstrom, director of energy at Amazon Web Services, said: "Amazon is committed to working with governments and utility suppliers around the world to help bring more renewable energy projects online. "

The Amazon boss went on to explain that the company is "honoured" to be able to deliver a project that will provide renewable energy for "every generation" in North Africa.

The statement continued: "We’re honoured to work with the Department of Minerals and Energy, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, and Eskom to help deliver a new model for renewable energy generation in South Africa."