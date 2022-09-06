American man orders chicken wings online, receives bones in a box

Cape Town - Damien Sanders had placed an online order for chicken wings but when he opened his meal’s packaging, to his surprise and horror, the parcel had something else inside.
The video shows the fries were already eaten by the delivery guy, and there were just bones left in the box of chicken along with a sad note, according to NDTV.
The note read, "I'm sorry I ate cho food. I'm broke and hungry. Consider it like your payin it forward I'm quitting this lame ass job in the way. Be blessed. Your Door Dash Guy."
TikTok user @thesuedeshow posted a video showing the entire order of wings stripped to the bone, along with a shorthand note from the driver saying that they had eaten everything, according to the New York Post.
“I cannot make this up. Here I am ordering some WingStop and in my bag, I get this,” exclaimed the TikToker.
“Now I know you noticed the fries gone. My drink is intact but again my fries gone and a damn note in it,” said Sanders.
"The "ORIGINAL" VIDEO. YEAH, ITS ME! Cmon Now DoorDash Nkka. Not My Chicken," reads the caption of the video posted three days ago.
The video of the package was posted on Instagram.
Since posting the clip on Instagram, the video amassed a lot of attention.
It was viewed more than 2 000 times on Instagram. Users also flooded the post with comments. While some cracked jokes, others asked Sanders to forgive the delivery boy, international media reported.
"It's ok, forgive him," wrote one. Another stated, "Dude writes the way you talk. Either fake or you can't blame him for being your alter ego lol,“ said one comment.
IOL