American man orders chicken wings online, receives bones in a box

Cape Town - Damien Sanders had placed an online order for chicken wings but when he opened his meal’s packaging, to his surprise and horror, the parcel had something else inside.

The note read, "I'm sorry I ate cho food. I'm broke and hungry. Consider it like your payin it forward I'm quitting this lame ass job in the way. Be blessed. Your Door Dash Guy."

TikTok user @thesuedeshow posted a video showing the entire order of wings stripped to the bone, along with a shorthand note from the driver saying that they had eaten everything, according to the New York Post.