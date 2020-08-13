NewsWorld
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware. Picture: Carolyn Kaster/AP
Americans react to Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as running mate

By African News Agency Time of article published 1h ago

By Shifaan Ryklief

Cape Town - Senator Kamala Harris’s selection for potential vice-president was well received on social media after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his partner in their quest for the presidency.

In 2016, Harris became the second black female US senator in history and now the first black woman on a major-party US presidential ticket.

“I was raised to take action. My mother knew that she was raising two black daughters who will be treated differently because of how they looked,” said Harris.

“Growing up, whenever I got upset about something, my mother would look me in the eye and ask, what are you going to do about it?

“That’s why, when I saw a broken justice system, I became a lawyer. To try and fix it,” she said.

Analysts have described Biden's choice as safe amid social unrest which has been plaguing the country for months.

"If Kamala Harris and I are elected, we're going to inherit multiple crises, a nation divided and a world in disarray," Biden tweeted.

"We won't have a minute to waste and that's exactly why I picked her, she's ready to lead on day one.

"As the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Kamala Harris grew up believing in the promise of America because she saw it first-hand.

"She'll wake up every day thinking about how to make life better for the people of our country."

Here are some of the best reactions on social media as Americans shared their views on the selection:

