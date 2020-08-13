Americans react to Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as running mate

By Shifaan Ryklief Cape Town - Senator Kamala Harris’s selection for potential vice-president was well received on social media after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his partner in their quest for the presidency. In 2016, Harris became the second black female US senator in history and now the first black woman on a major-party US presidential ticket. “I was raised to take action. My mother knew that she was raising two black daughters who will be treated differently because of how they looked,” said Harris. “Growing up, whenever I got upset about something, my mother would look me in the eye and ask, what are you going to do about it?

“That’s why, when I saw a broken justice system, I became a lawyer. To try and fix it,” she said.

Analysts have described Biden's choice as safe amid social unrest which has been plaguing the country for months.

"If Kamala Harris and I are elected, we're going to inherit multiple crises, a nation divided and a world in disarray," Biden tweeted.

"As the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Kamala Harris grew up believing in the promise of America because she saw it first-hand.

"She'll wake up every day thinking about how to make life better for the people of our country."

Here are some of the best reactions on social media as Americans shared their views on the selection:

So all the GOP can come up with is #KamalaHarris is a mean, nasty, bad a$$ ambitious woman! She sounds perfect to me! #FreshTweets pic.twitter.com/BV2dqs4mbJ — Ducks Can Resist Too 🌊🍑🐱🦆🏳️‍🌈💙#EqualityAct (@dhershiser) August 12, 2020

My feed is alternately:



1) People elated at the historic choice of @KamalaHarris;



2) Far-left ppl arguing she's too conservative/establishment;



3) Trump supporters arguing she's a tool of the radical left.



I'll let groups 2 & 3 duke it out, while the rest of us pic.twitter.com/7suHnzPWcL — Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) August 12, 2020

Re: thé joke that someone doesn’t come out alive ?!



Did she ever think it could be her ?! @KamalaHarris @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/pRQi2D6KLk — Tatijana Goreta (@GoretaTatijana) August 12, 2020