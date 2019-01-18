UK is likely to delay Brexit and another referendum is possible so opponents of EU membership need to organise, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP

London - The United Kingdom is likely to delay Brexit and another referendum is possible so opponents of European Union membership need to organise, prominent Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Friday. "I think, I fear that the House of Commons is going to effectively overturn that Brexit. To me, the most likely outcome of all of this is an extension of Article 50," Farage told Sky. "There could be another referendum."

"The remaining side is well funded, well organised. They are getting ready for another referendum. It would negligent of the Eurosceptics not to do so," Farage said.

When asked about the future of the United Kingdom Independence Party which he once led, he said it was "unsalvageable" so he would need a different "vehicle".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's protege appealed to the British on Friday to stay in the European Union, saying her compatriots had not forgotten how Britain welcomed Germany back as a sovereign nation after World War Two.

Conservative leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats, joined German politicians, industrialists and artists in a last-minute plea to Britons as the clock ticks down to Brexit in 70 days.

"Without your great nation, this continent would not be what it is today," they said in the letter, which was published in The Times newspaper.

