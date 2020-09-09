Another prominent opposition leader detained in Belarus

By Yuras Karamanau Kyiv, Ukraine – Belarusian authorities on Wednesday detained one of the last leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with the country's leader of 26 years on a transition of power, was taken out of the council's office by unidentified people in ski masks, his associate Gleb German said. He said Znak only had time to text message “masks” before they took the phone away from him. Belarusian prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into members of the Coordination Council, accusing them of undermining national security by calling for a transfer of power. Several council members were arrested and others were forcibly expelled from the country. Maria Kolesnikova, a leading member of the Coordination Council, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk along with two other council members and then driven early Tuesday to the border, where authorities told them to cross into Ukraine.

When they arrived in a no-man’s land between the countries, Kolesnikova ripped her passport into small pieces to make it impossible for the authorities to expel her. She remained in custody on the Belarusian side of the border after the incident, but her whereabouts were unclear.

Police officers detain protesters during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Coordination Council who was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk. Picture: AP

Lukashenko has dismissed the opposition as Western stooges and rejected demands from the U.S. and the European Union to engage in a dialogue with protesters who see his August 9 re-election as rigged and demand his resignation.

After a brutal crackdown on protesters by police in the initial days after the vote that stoked international outrage and swelled the ranks of protesters, authorities in Belarus have switched to threats and selective arrests of activists and demonstrators.

Belarusian opposition activists, members of the coordinating council, from the left, Pavel Latushko, Maria Kolesnikova, Olga Kovalkova, Maxim Znak, Sergey Dylevsky attend a joint news conference in Minsk. File picture: Sergei Grits/AP

Late Tuesday, Belarusian police dispersed a few hundred demonstrators rallying in Minsk in solidarity with Kolesnikova and detained at least 45 protesters, according to the Viasna human rights center.

Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders, centre left, and her father Alexander, centre right, walk on the way to the Belarusian Investigative Committee in Minsk. File picture: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement expressing concern about the attempt to expel Kolesnikova and warning that the United States and its allies are considering sanctions against Belarus.