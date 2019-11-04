Beirut - Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Monday, pressing a wave of demonstrations against the ruling elite that have plunged the country into political turmoil at a time of acute economic crisis.
The nationwide protests, which were ignited on October 17 by a government proposal to tax WhatsApp calls, led Saad al-Hariri to resign as prime minister last week. Formal consultations over the formation of a new cabinet have yet to begin.
Protesters blocked main highways north and south of Beirut and in other areas including the northern city of Tripoli.
"The slogan is 'this revolution doesn't know sleep, form the government today'," said Hashem Adnan, who was blocking the Ring Bridge in Beirut, demanding a new cabinet independent of the political elite which protesters accuse of corruption.
"People are continuing because you know you can't trust this regime, any part of it," he said.