Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Any countries imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine party to conflict, says Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting. Picture: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting. Picture: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

"Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation in an armed conflict by that country," the Russian leader said during a meeting with Aeroflot employees.

He added that imposing a no-fly zone would have "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world".

Story continues below Advertisment

Putin also dismissed rumours that Russia is planning to declare martial law with his country's military incursion in Ukraine in its second week.

"Martial law should only be introduced in cases where there is external aggression ... we are not experiencing that at the moment and I hope we won't," Putin said.

Agence France-Presse

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Vladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine Crisis

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello