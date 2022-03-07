Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Apple to lose $3million in iPhone sales daily after Russia pull out

The Covent Garden Apple Store, where journalists probably outnumbered customers at the beginning of the iPhone 7 launch.

The Covent Garden Apple Store, where journalists probably outnumbered customers at the beginning of the iPhone 7 launch.

Published 36m ago

Share

New Delhi - Apple might lose at least $3 million in iPhone sales revenue daily or $1.14 billion annually as it announced to pull out from the Russian market in the wake of Ukraine invasion.

According to estimates by Lithuania-based online shopping portal Burga, the amount is based on Apple's latest recorded Russian market share and the company's revenue from sales as of 2021.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Apple's exit in Russia puts a close to the rocky relationship between the two entities. Notably, Russia has in the past enacted questionable policies for companies like Apple to comply with.

“Apple had only recently adhered with a government mandate to open offices in Russia to offer online services there,” said the report.

Although Russia does not account for a significant revenue share for Apple products, the tech giant's exit will likely leave a mark on its smartphone sales that have been growing in the country.

More on this

Data presented by Burga indicates that based on vendor, Apple accounts for 15% of the Russian smartphone sales to rank third overall.

South Korea's Samsung occupies the top position with 34% followed by Xiaomi at the third spot at 26%.

Realme has a share of 8%, followed by Poco at 3%, while other smaller brands account for 14%, the Burga report mentioned.

Story continues below Advertisment

Elsewhere, as of 2021, Russia's smartphone sales stood at $7.6 billion.

The Apple's revenue lost might be higher considering that Russia's general smartphone sales income has risen steadily in the last few years.

As of 2020, the revenue stood at $5.93 billion, while in 2019, the figure was at $5.2 billion.

Story continues below Advertisment

Overall, between 2014 and 2021, the figure has spiked almost 200%.

After Apple's decision on Russia, the move has placed pressure on other brands like Samsung that have also stopped shipping products to the country.

“Consequently, the exit by the two manufacturers might be a window of expansion for Chinese operators that are likely to stay put.

Story continues below Advertisment

“However, such firms might suffer the impact of any follow-up sanctions that can bar companies from operating in Russia using US origin technology,” the report noted.

Related Video:

IANS

Related Topics:

warAppleRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine Crisis

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello