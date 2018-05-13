Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat poses with a new road sign to the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. File picture: Jerusalem Municipality via AP

Cairo - Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit condemned the official opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem and urged other countries not to "bow to pressure" and refrain from taking any steps that harm the rights of the Palestinian people.

"It is shameful to see countries joining the United States and Israel celebrating the transfer of the US embassy to occupied Jerusalem in clear violation of international law and Security Council resolutions," Abul Gheit said in a statement.

"The fall of the Palestinian martyrs today by the Israeli occupation should be a warning bell" for countries accepting "the immoral or illegal stances" taking place," he added.

READ: Israeli troops kill dozens of Palestinians as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

Egypt's top Islamic body, al-Azhar, also condemned the move and called on the international community to "peacefully" express their rejection "to countries that sided with the Zionist entity."

The embassy opening on Monday represents "an alignment with arrogance and force at the expense of justice," al-Azhar's head Ahmed al-Tayyeb said in a statement.

dpa