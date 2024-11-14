Archbishop Thabo Makgoba responds to Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation amid abuse scandal

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa has expressed his deep sorrow and support, following the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The leader of the world’s Anglicans, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby announced his resignation on Tuesday, over a report that concluded the Church of England covered up a serial abuse case.

This comes after a chorus of criticism about his role in the decades-spanning scandal, prompted by the release last week of an independent probe's findings. An investigation found that the Church of England covered up widespread abuse by John Smyth, a lawyer who ran evangelical summer camps in the 1970s and 1980s. Boys were beaten so badly that they bled, and needed to wear diapers, but church leaders who knew about it decided to keep it private. “It (the independent probe) concluded that the Church of England — the mother church of Anglicanism — covered up "prolific, brutal and horrific" abuse by John Smyth.

The report stated that Archbishop Welby “could and should” have reported the abuse to authorities in 2013, when he first became aware of it. In a video released by the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, Arhbishop Makgoba spoke of his sadness and admiration for the courageous decision made by Welby, noting that it represents an important step in the global efforts to eradicate the ongoing scandal of abuse within the church. “I am numbed and deeply saddened at loosing an Archbishop who he so much loved across the Anglican communion.

“But his courageous decision to accept accountability is an important step towards eradicating root and branch the scandal of abuse in the church worldwide,” said Makgoba. AFP reported that Smyth, who lived in Africa from 1984, died, aged 75, in South Africa in 2018 while under investigation by British police and never faced any criminal charges. Touching on Smyth’s period in Cape Town, Makgoba said: “The Anglican Church in Cape Town, where John Smyth worshipped for a year or two, 20 years ago, and again in the final months of his life, has reported that it never received any reports suggesting he abused or groomed young people. But there is no room for complacency.”

Makgoba further said, “we have had other instances of abuse in the church in Southern Africa. And it is only in recent years that we have established a safe and inclusive church commission. “The scandalous abuse of innocent people, often at the most vulnerable times of their lives, affects us all,” he said. In closing, Makgoba extended his warmest sentiments to Welby, as well as to the affected families.