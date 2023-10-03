Are you thinking of moving? These are the average salaries across the world

With recent reports emerging of the average salary in South Africa being approximately R26,000, we take a look at some of the average (mean) monthly and annual salaries of countries across the world. United States of America

According to statistics from Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual salary nationwide is $59,428 (around R1.14 million) with an average hourly rate nationwide of $28.34 (around R546). Dubai, United Arab Emirates While not a country, Dubai is a popular city and destination in the United Arab Emirates. According to a recent report, the average salary in Dubai is approximately 21,500 United Arab Emirates Dirham (R112,617) per month.

South Korea Latest stats indicate that the average salary in South Korea hovers around 3,890,000 KRW (approximately R55,118). Japan

In Japan, full-time workers make approximately ¥545,000 a month (about R70,000), equating to ¥6,540,000 annually pre-tax (about R840,000). Türkiye The most recent data from 2023 shows that the average salary in Türkiye stands at approximately 94,000 Turkish Lira per year (approximately R66,000).

Kenya In Nairobi, Kenya, workers earn an average monthly salary of KES 90,000 (approximately R12,000). Nigeria

Nigeria reports an average monthly salary of 339,000 Nigerian Naira per month (about R8,169). Egypt Egypt records an average salary of 9,200 Egyptian Pounds (EGP) per month (R5,700).

Morocco According to recent reports, the average salary in Morocco is 233,000 Moroccan Dirham (about R433,000) per year. Brazil

The average monthly salary in Brazil is 8,560 Brazilian Reals (R32,500). India In India, the average salary in 2023 is 31,900 Indian Rupees per month (around R7,384).

These figures offer a glimpse into the diverse economic landscapes of countries around the world. It is worth noting that as economies continue to evolve, these salaries may change. Please note that these are average amounts, therefore, they are not exact and were curated from various sources. It is also important to note that every country has different GDPs, inflation rates, and costs and standard of livings.