Argentina's new health minister promises fair Covid-19 vaccine access after VIP scandal

by Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's new Health Minister Carla Vizzotti was sworn in on Saturday after the country was rattled by a scandal over VIP coronavirus vaccine access, pledging to strengthen oversight and transparency of the inoculation program.

Her predecessor stepped down on Friday after reports that people had been able to use connections to get priority access to Covid-19 vaccines, piling pressure on the center-left government of President Alberto Fernandez.

"We will strengthen the tools and actions that guarantee fairness in access to vaccines, monitoring compliance with the planned process," Vizzotti, 47, a doctor and specialist in infectious diseases, wrote on Twitter after taking office.

"It is the president's decision that we carry out the largest vaccination plan in our history with the greatest speed and offer each Argentine the peace of mind that all vaccines are administered according to precise sanitary criteria."