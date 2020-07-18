Arise, Sir Thomas Moore!

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore yesterday, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising more than £33 million (R691m) for health workers.

The World War II veteran raised the record sum by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his 100th birthday.

The queen honoured Moore at an investiture at Windsor Castle, using her knighting sword.

Showing self-deprecating humour, the Yorkshireman become a symbol of British endurance in the face of the adversity of the coronavirus crisis.

Moore, who served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War II, quipped earlier this year that having a knighthood would be funny because he would be Sir Thomas Moore - a reference to the famed Tudor statesman, Sir Thomas More, who has a school in Durban named in his honour. - Reuters