Armed men who stole toilet paper during pandemic panic-buying jailed for 3 years

Hong Kong - Knife-wielding men who stole hundreds of toilet rolls during panic-buying shortages in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong were jailed for more than three years on Thursday.

The three were each sentenced to 40 months in prison over the armed robbery in February last year in which some 600 toilet rolls were taken, Mingpao newspaper reported.

Toilet rolls became hot property in densely packed Hong Kong when the coronavirus first spread from central China and hit the finance hub.

Panic-buying set in with supermarket shelves cleared of many household essentials as well as staple foods.

Supermarkets were unable to restock quickly enough, leading to sometimes lengthy queues across the city and packets of toilet rolls being snapped up within minutes of opening.