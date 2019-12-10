Sanna Marin smiles after she won the SDP's Prime Minister candidate vote against Antti Lindtman. The 34-year-old has become Finland's youngest prime minister ever and its third female government head. Picture: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP

Kuala Lampur - Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad, the world's oldest serving premier, said on Tuesday it would be a good idea for the world's youngest prime minister, Finland's Sanna Marin, to ask "old people" for their advice. Marin, 34, was the sole candidate for her government's top post after the resignation of Antti Rinne following a declaration of no confidence in him by a party in Finland's ruling coalition.

"While we believe in the idealism of young people, it is important also for them to consider the experience of the old people," Mahathir, 94, told Reuters in an interview.

"Then there will be a combination of the two, and that would be good."

Marin has had a swift rise in Finnish politics since becoming head of the city council of her industrial hometown of Tampere at the age of 27. She will take over in the middle of a 3-day wave of strikes, which will halt production at some of Finland's largest companies from Monday.