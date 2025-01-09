Askies? Party attendees arrested for 'looking too gay'

Following a police raid on a nightclub in Russia, many guests were fined for "looking too gay" because of their attire. According to an independent Russian media site Verstka, seven individuals were charged with "trying to arouse interest in non-traditional sexual relations," an act that has been illegal in Russia for 10 years.

One man reportedly put a "women's style corset" on his "naked body" and "crosses of black tape glued to his chest area". "Although a man, he was wearing a short top covering his chest, black leather shorts above the knee, on which there were several chain-shaped ornaments and fishnet tights," the police were quoted as saying. Another was said to have "pink socks," an undone kimono, and "bright orange hair" with "red face tattoos." One man was said to be dressed in fishnet stockings, black leather shorts, and a crop top.

Only seven of the eight individuals who were detained were fined. By claiming to be a goth, one of the men, who was a bartender at the raided club, defended his eyebrow piercings, turquoise-dyed hair, and black T-shirt that was allegedly pulled up to his chest, the eighth man was able to evade the fine. Not all of the court's rulings have been made public, according to Verstka, but the source has revealed that two of the people were fined around 50,000 rubles (approximately R8,106).