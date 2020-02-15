Actress and activist Jane Fonda. Picture: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

London - Jane Fonda has revealed that she is finally ready – at the age of 82 – to give up on plastic surgery .

The Oscar-winning actress has said that her daily struggles with self-esteem is what prompted her to go under the knife, but she is now becoming more "self-accepting".

At the latest Oscar ceremony on Sunday, Miss Fonda showed off her grey hair, suggesting she is accepting her natural look.

"I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery," the former model and activist told Canadian Elle magazine.

"I’m not going to cut myself up any more. I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me."

While Miss Fonda has never revealed exactly what she has had done, she is thought to have had a face lift and had breast implants, which she has since had removed. She said she had taken steps to gain more confidence, such as posting unflattering pictures of herself online.

Daily Mail