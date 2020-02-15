Actress and activist Jane Fonda. Picture: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

London - Jane Fonda has revealed that she is finally ready – at the age of 82 – to give up on plastic surgery . The Oscar-winning actress has said that her daily struggles with self-esteem is what prompted her to go under the knife, but she is now becoming more "self-accepting".

At the latest Oscar ceremony on Sunday, Miss Fonda showed off her grey hair, suggesting she is accepting her natural look.

"I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery," the former model and activist told Canadian Elle magazine.

"I’m not going to cut myself up any more. I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me."