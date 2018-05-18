Local people wait to see their family members outside a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. File picture: Xinhua/Dai He

Kabul - At least eleven people were killed late Friday when three back-to-back explosions struck a cricket stadium in eastern Afghanistan, a local official said.

Forty-five others were injured in the incident which occurred in Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, according to the governor's spokesman, Attaullah Khugyani.

The explosions - caused by previously placed explosives - took place while a cricket match for the "Ramadan Cup" was being played, Khugyani said, adding that seven of the injured were in a critical condition.

The organizer of the cup, Hidayatullah Zaheer, and a number of other local officials were among the dead.

Khugyani said eight of those admitted to the hospital has been discharged while 37 remains in the city hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

At least nine people were killed and 36 others were injured on Sunday when militants attacked a government building in Jalalabad.

dpa