Jakarta - At least 20 people were killed and 107 injured when a magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck the Molucca islands in eastern Indonesia on Thursday, officials said.
Dozens of buildings were also damaged in the quake that sent residents fleeing their homes in Ambon, the main city in Maluku province, said Agus Wibowo, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.
About 2,000 people were displaced, he said.
"Urgent needs include tents, baby food, medicines, blankets and water," Agus said.
Earlier in the day, a local disaster official, Alberth Simaela, said residents chose to stay outdoors because of rumours of an impending bigger quake.