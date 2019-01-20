Picture: Independent Media

Challapata - At least 22 people died and another 37 were injured when two buses crashed in Challapata, in Bolivia's west, authorities said on Saturday. "Regrettably, I must report that 22 died and 37 were injured and taken to Challapata and Oruro hospitals," Bolivian Police commander Romulo Delgado told government press agency ABI.

Delgado added that the buses crashed on Saturday morning on the Pan-American highway on the stretch that connects Oruro, about 200 kilometres south of capital La Paz, with Potosi.

The police commander added that an investigation had been opened as the accident may have been caused by an "overtaking manoeuvre," ABI reported.

dpa