At least 31 die in Mexico after drinking tainted alcohol

Mexico City - At least 31 people are dead after drinking adulterated alcohol in Mexico, according to officials and media reports.

Seventeen of the victims died in an indigenous community in the highlands of the state of Puebla, the city council reported on Tuesday, as it declared a health emergency.

The deaths occurred in Chiconcuautla, an impoverished town of 17 000 located about 200 kilometres north-east of Mexico City.

Authorities said the poisoning was caused by consumption of "refino," a traditional distillate allegedly produced in a nearby community. They launched an investigation into the exact cause of death.

At least 14 people also died in Telixtac and Jonacatepec in Morelos state, which borders on Puebla, the state's civil protection coordinators said on Facebook.