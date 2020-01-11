ZAGREB — A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said.
The blaze erupted around 5am in a privately-run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, 30 kilometers north of Zagreb, the capital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
“Unfortunately, according to initial information we have received, six people died.
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told reporters after arriving on the scene.
“At this moment, we don't have enough information to be able to say anything else."