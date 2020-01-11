A police officer stands behind a cordon, after a fire at a nursing home, in Andrasevac, northern Croatia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Nikola Solic)

ZAGREB — A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said.

The blaze erupted around 5am in a privately-run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, 30 kilometers north of Zagreb, the capital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.