Houses are reduced to rubble after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said numerous people have been killed and several others wounded with more people trapped under debris. Picture: IHA via AP

Istanbul - At least eight people were killed in Turkey's eastern city of Van after an earthquake struck in the Iran-Turkey border area, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday Rescue efforts continued in four villages in Van's Baskale district, 180 kilometres from the border with Iran, Soylu told journalists in the eastern city of Elazig, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a magnitude of 5.7 and a depth of 5 kilometres.

State broadcaster TRT showed footage of destroyed buildings in the Ozpinar village, where rescue teams continued to search for victims with sniffer dogs.

No people are believed to be under the rubble, Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said in televised remarks in Ozpinar village.