Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

At least three killed in New Mexico shooting

Published 38m ago

Share

An 18-year-old gunman killed three people and injured several others including two police officers during a shooting in a New Mexico city on Monday, law enforcement said.

Officers responding to multiple emergency calls found "a chaotic scene where a male subject was actively firing upon individuals," local police deputy chief Baric Crum told a press conference.

Four officers confronted the subject and "were able to stop his actions," Crum said.

"The suspect is deceased, but prior to that, we know that three civilians were killed by this person's actions," he said.

The shooting took place in Farmington, a town of 50 000 people located some 320 km from state capital Santa Fe, and close to Navajo and Ute Native American reservations.

More on this

Nine people were wounded, said Crum.

Further details of exactly where and how the shooting unfolded were not immediately provided. Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

The two police officers shot during the incident are being treated at a hospital and were described as being in stable condition.

Local schools briefly locked down as a preventative measure, but were cleared to reopen early Monday afternoon, with Farmington Municipal Schools saying that "all students and staff are safe."

At least 225 mass shootings have occurred this year in the United States, according to the non-governmental organization Gun Violence Archive.

AFP

Related Topics:

crime, law and justiceschoolUnited StatesShootingCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe