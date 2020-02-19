U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump's tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Barr has told people close to Trump about his concerns, but it was not immediately clear if Barr had told Trump directly, the Washington Post added in a report.
"He has his limits," the newspaper quoted one person familiar with Barr's thinking as saying.
Barr may be sharing his position with people close to Trump in hopes the president gets the message and stops tweeting about the Justice Department’s criminal investigations, the Post said.
The White House and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Post report.