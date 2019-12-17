Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan, right, and New South Wales state Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson discuss details of the charges against Khaled Khayat, 52, and Mahmoud Khayat, 34. File picture: Rick Rycroft/AP

Sydney - Two Sydney brothers have been jailed for at least 30 and 27 years for plotting to plant a bomb hidden in a meat grinder on an Etihad flight out of Australia. Khaled Khayat, 52, and Mahmoud Khayat, 34, were found guilty in May and September respectively of conspiring to commit a terrorist act between January and July, 2017.

The court ruled the brothers had planned to slip a meat grinder packed with explosives into the baggage of their unwitting brother, Amer Khayat, who was catching an Etihad flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi.

In the New South Wales Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Christine Adamson sentenced Khaled Khayat to 40 years and Mahmoud Khayat to 36 years in prison, with non-parole periods of 30 and 27 years respectively, according to court judgement.

"That no one actually suffered physical injury or was killed as a result of this conspiracy does not make it other than extremely serious," the judge said at the sentencing hearing.