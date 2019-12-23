Sydney - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed criticism Monday from Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg that he was not doing enough to combat climate change.
The 16-year-old activist, who has a global following, used Twitter to slam the Australian government for failing to make the connection between the climate crisis and extreme weather and disasters like the fires that have hit the country.
"Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible?" Thunberg Tweeted. Asked by reporters about her message, Morrison said he will do what is right for Australia's national interests.
"We'll do in Australia what we think is right for Australia...I'm not here to try to impress people overseas," Morrison said.
Earlier Monday, Morrison said calls in Australia for him to do more to fight climate change in the face of the bushfire crisis were "reckless." He said he won't be "panicked" into taking stronger action.