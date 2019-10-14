Sydney - Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office has sent confidential talking points to the media by mistake in an attempt to prepare the Australian government's Liberal-National Party coalition members for Monday's resumption of Parliament.
Instead of sending confidential talking points to their own members of parliament (MPs), the internal document was sent to journalists and news outlets across the country, including Xinhua.
Addressing everything from a rise in asylum seeker numbers, taxation, conflict in Syria, the Paris Agreement and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the email offered politicians strategic answers to tough questions that may be asked by journalists and opposition party members.