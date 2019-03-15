An injured person is loaded into an ambulance following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. Picture: Reuters

Canberra - Australian senator Fraser Anning has blamed the terror attacks which claimed at least 49 lives at two mosques in Christchurch on Muslim immigrants. In a letter on Friday, the Queensland politician, who openly opposes Muslim immigration to Australia, said: "The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand."

Anning said the attacks were an “example of the growing fear within our communities of the increasing Muslim presence” in Australia and New Zealand.





A number of Twitter users slammed Anning's comments as racist and vile.

This statement by bigoted Australian Senator @fraser_anning is grotesque. He blames large presence of Muslims in New Zealand for #ChristchurchMosqueAttack. This reminds me of when Islamists claim alleged Christian support for Egypt's president was the reason for Church attacks pic.twitter.com/BU3Y5oHIwj — Timothy E Kaldas (@tekaldas) March 15, 2019





@fraser_anning you are the worst kind of human. I am ashamed to have our crest so utterly desecrated by your statement today. You and your racist friends can fuck right off. That goes for you @realDonaldTrump @PaulineHansonOz #Christchurch#abcnews pic.twitter.com/tBI4X0S12F — Reckless Speculation (@RecklessGuess) March 15, 2019





That’s a disgusting statement. It’s almost like he’s been waiting for something like this, how long has that been a draft response? — Tom Surtees 💙💛 (@Surtees14) March 15, 2019





If I wanted to hear how great Lauren Southern and her views on Muslims are, I could read the terrorist's manifesto, or look at Fraser Anning's latest statement. I could read One Nation policy, or listen to Peter Dutton. — Psyberus (@Psyberus) March 15, 2019





Fraser Anning is the lowest of the low. A waste of skin. What an appalling statement from him. #auspol — Dr James Farrow (@jmfarrow) March 15, 2019

One of the suspects in the deadly New Zealand mosque shooting is an Australian-born citizen, who has now been taken into police custody, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.

"I can confirm that the individual who was taken into custody, I have been advised, is an Australian-born citizen..." Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

"Our agencies are working closely with New Zealand authorities and have prepared other capacities to be stood up to support New Zealand as and when requested," he said.

dpa and IOL