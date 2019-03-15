An injured person is loaded into an ambulance following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. Picture: Reuters

Canberra - Australian senator Fraser Anning has blamed the terror attacks which claimed at least 49 lives at two mosques in Christchurch on Muslim immigrants. 

In a letter on Friday, the Queensland politician, who openly opposes Muslim immigration to Australia, said: "The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand."

Anning said the attacks were an “example of the growing fear within our communities of the increasing Muslim presence” in Australia and New Zealand.


One of the suspects in the deadly New Zealand mosque shooting is an Australian-born citizen, who has now been taken into police custody, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.

"I can confirm that the individual who was taken into custody, I have been advised, is an Australian-born citizen..." Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

"Our agencies are working closely with New Zealand authorities and have prepared other capacities to be stood up to support New Zealand as and when requested," he said. 

