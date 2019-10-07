Six elephants died while trying to save each other after a baby elephant fell from a waterfall in a Thai national park, officials said.
Staff at Khao Yai National Park, about 85 miles northeast of Bangkok, found the roughly 3-year-old baby elephant drowned on Saturday. Five more dead elephants also were discovered at the bottom of Haew Narok Waterfall, according to the Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
Officials found two live elephants on the waterfall's cliff, attempting to go down to help the other elephants. A veterinarian is caring for them.