Bangladesh to deploy army in lockdown to curb Covid-19 surge

DHAKA, June 30 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is deploying army troops from Thursday to enforce a strict lockdown amid a record spike in coronavirus cases driven by the Delta variant first detected in India, the government said on Wednesday.

Most restrictions imposed as part of a strict lockdown introduced in April have since been lifted, but a record spike in cases this week of the highly contagious Delta variant has prompted the government to order a week of tight controls.

"No one will be allowed go out except in case of an emergency during this period," the government said in a statement, adding army troops alongside law-enforcement agencies would be deployed to enforce the lockdown.

All offices and transportation will be shut during this period while factories, including the country's prime garmen texport sector, will be allowed to remain open if they follow health protocols, it said.