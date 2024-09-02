Bank employee dies in her cubical, only discovered four days later

A Wells Fargo (United States of America) bank employee clocked in to her job, died while working and was not discovered until four days later. Corporate jobs can prove isolating to employees with cubicles and offices furthering the divide. However, that does not mean that one does not interact with their colleagues.

According to ABC News, the police in Tempe, Arizona, are looking into the death of Denise Prudhomme, 60, a bank employee. Prudhomme clocked in to the building on Friday morning, August 16, but her body was discovered in her cubicle on August 20. The authorities have reportedly not disclosed of how she died.

“The preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play,” they were quoted as saying. As the public pushed for answers from Wells Fargo, the bank eventually responded. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that dedicated to the safety and well-being of our personnel and the employees would be provided with counselling. This controversial incident has cause discourse on social media, especially with Millennials and Gen Z who push for contemporaries to have to loyalty to any company as corporations seemingly have no loyalty to the them. An account going by @corporatespirit guide posted about the incident on Instagram.