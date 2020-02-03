A bearded illegal immigrant who mugged victims of watches worth nearly £100 000 (R1.8 million) tried to avoid prison by insisting he was still a child.
But despite convincing police he was just 17, Bilal Sennousni has now been jailed for 18 months after a sceptical youth court judge brought in specialists to assess his physical appearance.
They concluded the Tunisian thief was at least 21. Sennousni, who has a trimmed moustache and beard, had been part of a gang that targeted wealthy residents in affluent parts of London.
On September 13 he was caught red-handed with a £75 000 Richard Mille watch that had been snatched from a Norwegian millionaire in Mayfair, and was then linked to a mugging two weeks earlier, when an £18 000 Hublot Big Bang watch was wrenched from his victim near Harrods in Knightsbridge.
He then tried to convince officers he was a vulnerable 17-year-old who had been ordered to steal the watch by a friend.