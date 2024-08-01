Independent Online
Thursday, August 1, 2024

Beijing Central Axis on UNESCO World Heritage List

A member of the Chinese delegation (R, front) speaks after the inscription of the Beijing Central Axis on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2024. UNESCO on Saturday announced the inclusion of the Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital, into its world heritage list. Picture: Xinhua / Javed Dar

Published 13m ago

By Chen Dongshu, Shi Yucen

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Saturday announced the inclusion of the Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital, into its world heritage list.

So far, China has a total of 59 World Heritage Sites.

Beijing Central Axis, initially established in the 13th century and formed in the 16th century, runs through the old city of Beijing from north to south. It has become the longest urban axis in the world today, spanning 7.8 kilometres.

The heritage area of the Beijing Central Axis covers 589 hectares, with a buffer zone of 4,542 hectares. Its location, layout, urban form, and design reflect the ancient Chinese tradition of urban planning, serving as an important emblem that highlights the distinctive characteristics of Chinese civilization.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee recognized the integrity, authenticity, and protection and management status of the Beijing Central Axis. It also acknowledged the area's continued role as a social and political centre in Chinese society.

The committee believed that the Beijing Central Axis represented a unique type in the history of world cities, embodied traditional Chinese philosophical concepts of "Zhong" (centrality) and "He" (harmony), and made significant contributions to the history of urban planning worldwide.

The organization also highly praised the Chinese government's tremendous efforts and outstanding achievements in protecting and preserving the cultural heritage of the ancient city of Beijing.

Members of the Chinese delegation celebrate the inscription of the Beijing Central Axis on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Javed Dar
Delegates greet members of the Chinese delegation after the inscription of the Beijing Central Axis on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Javed Dar
Photos of Beijing Central Axis are displayed on a screen upon its inscription on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Javed Dar
A delegate greets members of the Chinese delegation after the inscription of the Beijing Central Axis on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Javed Dar
Members of the Chinese delegation celebrate the inscription of the Beijing Central Axis on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Javed Dar
Photos of Beijing Central Axis are displayed on a screen upon its inscription on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Javed Dar
This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows a view of the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, capital of China. Picture: Xinhua / Chen Yehua
This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows a view of the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China. Picture: Xinhua / Chen Yehua
The Tian'anmen Rostrum and the Golden Water River Bridge are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, on July 17, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Chen Zhonghao
The Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, or Qiniandian, is pictured at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Chen Yehua
The Zhengyang Gate is pictured from its arrow tower in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Chen Yehua
This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall, Zhengyangmen Gate and Zhengyangmen arrow tower (L to R) in Beijing, capital of China. Picture: Xinhua / Chen Yehua
This photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows Qianmen Street and Yongdingmen Gate in the distance seen from the Zhengyangmen Gate arrow tower in Beijing, capital of China. Picture: Xinhua / Chen Yehua
This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows architectures along the Beijing Central Axis, with the Bird's Nest as well as the Water Cube on the extension of the axis, seen from the Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Saturday announced the inclusion of the Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital, into its world heritage list. Picture: Xinhua / Ju Huanzong

Xinhua

