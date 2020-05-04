Benedict XVI: A troubled pope who brought about a Vatican revolution

Vatican City - Former pope Benedict XVI, a German theologian with a cult following among conservative Catholics, is best known for making history by ending his troubled tenure with a shock resignation. Benedict quit on February 28, 2013, the first pope in nearly 600 years to take such action. This cleared the way for the election of the first non-European Catholic Church leader since the 8th century, Argentine-born Pope Francis. "After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry," Benedict said in his resignation speech, speaking in Latin. His decision ended a pontificate that started in 2005. Large parts of it were clouded by scandals - first the fallout from worldwide allegations of sexual abuse by paedophile priests; later by attempts to clear the Vatican's bank from its reputation as a money laundering haven.

Benedict also had troubled relations with other faiths.

Muslims were enraged by his Regensburg lecture from 2006, which quoted a medieval Byzantine emperor describing Islam as "evil and inhuman," while Jews did not appreciate his overtures to the Society of Saint Pius X, a renegade Catholic group accused of anti-Semitism.

In the final months of his papacy, the Vatican was engulfed by the VatiLeaks scandal, concerning the leaking of internal documents by the pope's butler, which suggested that secret plans and plots were taking place behind Benedict's back.

The book "From the Depths of Our Hearts", co-written by the retired pope Benedict XVI, on display in a bookshop in Paris, France. File picture: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

In 2016, he told his German biographer, Peter Seewald: "A weak point of mine is perhaps my lack of resolve in governing and taking decisions." He also said: "Practical government is not my strong point and that is a weakness."

Seewald's biography of the former pope, "Benedict XVI: A Life," went on sale in Germany on Monday.

Born as Joseph Alois Ratzinger on April 16, 1927, in Marktl am Inn, a small town in Bavaria, southern Germany, Benedict is the third and youngest child of Joseph Ratzinger Sr, a police officer, and his wife, Maria.

Though his father bitterly resented Nazism, Ratzinger was forced to join the Hitler Youth and was drafted into an anti-aircraft battery late during World War II. But he knew from an early age that he had another calling.

Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah, right, kisses Pope Benedict XVI's hand after receiving the red three-cornered biretta hat from the Pope during a consistory inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican. Retired Pope Benedict XVI wrote the book, "From the Depths of Our Hearts: Priesthood, Celibacy and the Crisis of the Catholic Church," along with his fellow conservative, Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah. File picture: Pier Paolo Cito/AP

According to his older brother, Georg, also a priest, Joseph was only 5 when he first announced his plan to become a cardinal. After the war, Benedict studied philosophy and theology at the University of Munich and was ordained a priest on June 29, 1951.

In 1953, he obtained a doctorate in theology and became a professor at Freising College in 1958, and at the University of Bonn a year later. He took part as a consultant in the Second Vatican Council of 1962-65 and became archbishop of Munich and Freising on May 28, 1977.

Less than a month later, he was proclaimed a cardinal by Pope Paul VI.

In 1981, John Paul II named him prefect of the Congregation for Doctrine of the Faith, a post that made him the chief enforcer of Catholic doctrine until, as dean of the college of cardinals, he was picked for the top Vatican post.

The eighth German to lead the Catholic Church, and the second non-Italian in nearly 500 years, Ratzinger chose his papal name after St Benedict, the 5th century founder of European monasticism and patron saint of Europe.

Unlike his predecessor, John Paul II, and Francis, the shy and avuncular Benedict did not have the people's touch, and attracted unfavourable nicknames in the press, such as "Panzer Kardinal," or "God's Rottweiler."

Yet German Jesuit priest Hans Lagendoerger, who wrote a book called "Thank You Benedict," hails him as a deeper thinker" than any other pontiff of modern times," while Ratzinger pupil Wolfgang Beinert says he has "an essentially conservative personality structure."

Pope Francis, left, and Pope Benedict XVI, meet each other on the occasion of the elevation of five new cardinals at the Vatican in 2017. Picture: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool photo via AP

Upon retiring, Benedict took on the novel title of pope emeritus, pledging to "remain hidden to the world," vowing never to challenge the authority of his successor, disappointing conservatives rattled by Francis' unorthodox style.

Still, some of his rare public statements have been seen as indirectly critical of Francis' relatively more liberal approach, and the alleged tensions between the two men have been been fictionalized in the successful Netflix film "The Two Popes."

Those tensions are believed to be widely exaggerated.

Francis has hailed Benedict as "a wise grandfather" whom he could always turn to for advice. "If I have a difficulty, or something I do not understand, I can call him on the phone: 'Tell me, can I do this?,'" he once said.

Benedict is spending his last years in a convent inside the Vatican gardens, attended by his private secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein. Last month, he celebrated his 93rd birthday with no outside guests because of novel coronavirus precautions.

