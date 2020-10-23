Betting markets give Trump slightly improved chances after debate

London - U.S. President Donald Trump's probability of getting re-elected gained slightly on online betting markets following Thursday's final presidential debate.

Bettors on British exchange S markets give Democratic challenger Joe Biden a 66% chance of winning the November 3 election, down from 68% before the the debate. Trump's chancesimproved to 34% from 32%.

Betfair also said Trump's odds improved on the same levelfollowing the debate, adding that punters spent over ninemillion pounds ($12 million) betting on the election over thelast 24 hours.

The odds have narrowed since mid-October, but betting trendson gambling websites still predict a win for Biden. The formervice president has a substantial lead in national opinion polls,although the contest is closer in battleground states likely todecide the race.

The majority of big-money political betting occurs outsideAmerica as betting on politics is illegal in the United States.