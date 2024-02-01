Biden issues executive order to tackle unrest and violence in the West Bank

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday to implement new measures on actors behind violence in the West Bank, including the use of sanctions, according to senior administration officials.

"Today, President Biden is signing a new executive order to implement a set of new measures to address actions that undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank. Under this new EO, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Treasury, in consultation with one another, have the ability to sanction foreign nationals engaged in actions that include the directing or participating in acts or threats of violence against civilians, intimidating civilians, to cause them to leave their homes, destroying or seizing property, and acts of terrorism," an official said at a press briefing.